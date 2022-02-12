Cork politician calls for an alliance between Cork and Derry 

A Friendship Alliance between Cork and Derry could have huge economic and social benefits for the two cities, according to Cork North Central TD Colm Burke.

The Fine Gael TD has suggested that councils in both cities establish a broad-based committee to begin the process of building such an alliance.

“Each generation has a responsibility to continue the work of reconciliation and peace-making between all people on this island," Mr Burke said.

“As part of a Shared Island approach, I believe that Cork City Council should enter into discussions with Derry City & Strabane Council with a view to establishing a Friendship Alliance between the two cities."

Cork's Siobhán McSweeney starts in the hugely popular Derry Girls, set in the northern city.

Mr Burke said that such an alliance should involve "the full spectrum" of political, business, social, cultural, educational, and sporting organisations in both regions.

He believes that the undertaking could be funded by the Government's Shared Island Fund.

"Cork is the second city in the Republic and Derry is the second city in Northern Ireland; there is a certain symmetry about the two cities establishing a Friendship Alliance," Mr Burke said.

“A cross-border scheme of this nature would also attract EU funding and support. The consultation process should lead to a formal agreement between the two city regions on a shared programme of engagement and the establishment of an implementation and governance structure to make the Friendship Alliance a working and living reality.

“If the Lord Mayor of Cork and Cork City Council took the initiative, I am sure the people of Cork would respond with enthusiasm and generosity to a proposal of this nature. I am also confident that Derry and its people would welcome such an initiative."