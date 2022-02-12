More than 640 on Cork waiting lists for child mental health services

More than 640 people were on waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Cork at the end of last year, according to figures released by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH).

The most recent figures made available by the HSE date from December 2021, and show that there were 641 people in Cork awaiting the services at that time.

In Cork South Lee, there were 264 on waiting lists. In South Lee West Cork there were 36 waiting on services. In North Lee East, there were 48, while in North Lee West there were 67.

There were 179 people awaiting the service in North Cork and 47 in North Lee Cork.

CKCH has said it is “acutely aware” of the importance of CAMHS, the service for children and young people with moderate to severe mental health disorders.

A spokesperson for CKCH said: “When a referral is made to CAMHS, it is triaged as quickly as possible. Urgent referrals are seen in a very short time frame, ie within one week, and faster in very urgent cases.

“Unfortunately, there are times when young people with non-urgent referrals need to wait for longer than either they or we would wish. Once accepted, referrals are wait-listed in order of clinical priority.

“Reducing CAMHS waiting lists is a priority for us, and we are taking a proactive approach to ensure that better access to a safe and effective service is delivered.”

Fine Gael’s spokesperson for health Colm Burke said that the number of people awaiting care is “a very significant figure”.

“It’s not only that 641 because it also affects parents and is also affecting other children in the family.

You’ve knock-on effects and even if you take two parents and one other child in the family that’s another 1,800 people who are adversely affected,” he said.

The Cork North Central TD said that priority needs to be given to filling a consultant position “where there is any kind of waiting list”.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery, and Wellbeing Thomas Gould said that the children left waiting right across Cork for mental health services “could be in crisis or their mental health could be deteriorating”.

“With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, there are going to be young people suffering even more mentally now as they struggle to return to normality.

"The Government needs to invest in CAMHS and ensure that the support they need is there for them,” Deputy Gould said.