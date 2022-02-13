'Such a positive experience': Woman in Cork urged to grow their potential with free course 

As applications are being invited for Cork City Partnership's latest ‘Growing Your Potential’ course, organisers said over 50% of participants have gone on to find work after completing the programme, with the remainder gaining new skills to help them further their careers when the time is right.

Applications are now being invited for the next round of the scheme, which has helped more than 170 women so far and is now in its fifth year.

“These women often don’t know what to expect and coming to us could be well outside their comfort zone, but I always tell them to listen to what our past students say - this could be the best thing they ever do for themselves," course leader Siobhán O’Neill said.

"We’re so proud to be able to say more than half of our participants find work afterwards - it’s a good sign we’re on the right track."

‘Growing Your Potential’ is a free course, aimed at women in Cork who may be working in the home or caring for relatives, who aren’t in receipt of a jobseeker payment and may be thinking of a change. The curriculum is designed to empower women to achieve economic independence.

With a background in Biochemistry, Edel Finucane feels that the course afforded her the time to pause and think about what she needed out of a job.

“I have been out of the workforce for over ten years and I wanted a more holistic approach to a new career that was a good fit for me," she said.

"This course allowed me to reflect in a safe place where you can voice your opinion and concerns - in good company with like-minded women.”

Marie Williams found the course insightful and empowering.

“When I started the course, my confidence was on the floor; I saw the course advertised on Facebook and it has been such a positive experience for me.

"I now realise that I have a lot to offer. I have recommended the course to friends and I know it will make a big difference to their life also”.

Egan’s Hearing Centre on Lavitt’s Quay in Cork city is among the businesses which have recruited past participants.

Practice /Marketing Manager Angela Power-Leach says women returning to the workforce are hugely valuable.

“Organisations with an intergenerational workforce see the benefits for both older and younger staff, including opportunities for mentoring and an exchange of skills," she said. "We know women returners have skills, energy, judgement and competence that make them useful to the world of employment”.

Chief Executive at Cork City Partnership Brenda Cahill congratulated Siobhan and the team for reaching the milestone of five years running the course.

“We know this is something that has a positive impact on people’s lives and that will last a lifetime. I look forward to welcoming the next group of participants in February”.

Anyone interested in signing up can visit corkcitypartnership.ie for more information. Organisers can be contacted by email at info@partnershipcork.ie and by telephone at 021-4302310.