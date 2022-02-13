Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 08:23

Cork court: Man accused of sexual assault strongly advised to get legal representation 

The alleged incidents relate to a period between March 2012 and January 2016.
Cork court: Man accused of sexual assault strongly advised to get legal representation 

The accused was first advised in the district court that he should get a lawyer and again earlier this month he was similarly advised by Judge Boyle in the circuit court.

Liam Heylin

The 64-year-old man who repeatedly refused offers of free legal aid for his trial by judge and jury on 16 counts of sexually assaulting a girl over a three-year period has finally agreed to instruct a solicitor to represent him.

Judge Helen Boyle told the accused she was glad that he had agreed to be legally represented and urged him to do so now as soon as possible. 

He said he would get a solicitor within a week. It will then be a matter for the solicitor to instruct a barrister and a senior counsel in the case.

Judge Boyle then adjourned the case until the opening day of the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 26.

The judge told the accused that a date would then be set for a trial of the accused in late April or in May.

The accused was first advised in the district court that he should get a lawyer and again earlier this month he was similarly advised by Judge Boyle in the circuit court.

As well as the risks to himself of not having legal representation, Judge Boyle also informed him of another issue that might arise if he was representing himself.

“It is my strong advice to get legal representation. It is the best way you have to defend yourself. I also want to advise you. There may well be issues of a person accused of sexual assault cross-examining a complainant,” Judge Boyle said.

The alleged incidents relate to a period between March 2012 and January 2016.

More in this section

Beyond the cable car: Local podcast highlights life of Dursey's islanders Beyond the cable car: Local podcast highlights life of Dursey's islanders
Northside neglect? Differing views ahead of planned protest  Northside neglect? Differing views ahead of planned protest 
Irish citizens advised to leave Ukraine immediately Irish citizens advised to leave Ukraine immediately
cork court
Spot flood warning as 'intense' rain forecast for Cork 

Spot flood warning as 'intense' rain forecast for Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more