Cork court: Man accused of sexual assault strongly advised to get legal representation 

The 64-year-old man who repeatedly refused offers of free legal aid for his trial by judge and jury on 16 counts of sexually assaulting a girl over a three-year period has finally agreed to instruct a solicitor to represent him.

Judge Helen Boyle told the accused she was glad that he had agreed to be legally represented and urged him to do so now as soon as possible.

He said he would get a solicitor within a week. It will then be a matter for the solicitor to instruct a barrister and a senior counsel in the case.

Judge Boyle then adjourned the case until the opening day of the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 26.

The judge told the accused that a date would then be set for a trial of the accused in late April or in May.

The accused was first advised in the district court that he should get a lawyer and again earlier this month he was similarly advised by Judge Boyle in the circuit court.

As well as the risks to himself of not having legal representation, Judge Boyle also informed him of another issue that might arise if he was representing himself.

“It is my strong advice to get legal representation. It is the best way you have to defend yourself. I also want to advise you. There may well be issues of a person accused of sexual assault cross-examining a complainant,” Judge Boyle said.

The alleged incidents relate to a period between March 2012 and January 2016.