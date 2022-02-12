'The minute you find something, go straight to the doctor': Cancer survivor reminds people to self-check

A CORK-BASED cancer survivor has urged people to continually self-check for cancer as it “could save your life”.

Speaking to The Echo, Elaine Bradley said that she speaks from experience when she highlights the importance of checking yourself for lumps and bumps regularly.

“One thing I would say to people is that self-checking can save your life... I know people always think men, prostate cancer, and women, breast cancer, but no.

“To every man and every woman out there, check yourselves regularly because it’s so important, God forbid if there’s a lump there, to catch it early. It’s the best thing that can happen to you because it can save your life.

“The minute you find something, go straight to the doctor because it can save your life,” she said.

Ms Bradley, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in November of 2020 and underwent a mastectomy, said that she had a cyst in 2018 and a mammogram concluded that it was benign and just a cyst.

Elaine Bradley

Two years later she found a lump and thought that it must be a cyst and left it two and a half months before getting it checked, later finding out that she had breast cancer and needed to have a mastectomy.

Ms Bradley said that when she was told the news that she had cancer, she never thought for one minute that they would take her breast.

“It was so surreal and it still is, it’s as if it’s not happening to me.

“It was when I sat in Arc House for the first time, I was on my own, I burst out crying and it was then I said Jesus I’m actually here because I had cancer but then I realised how lucky I am because there was no cancer in the lymph nodes which meant I didn’t have to have the treatment and I just went on the Tamoxifen for five years but then I have the side effects of that,” she said.

Urging people to check themselves regularly, she said that she often thinks about how lucky she is to be still here.