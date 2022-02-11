Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 21:28

Choose your own appointment time: West Cork vaccination centre offers self-schedule

Appointments are available to book on Thursday, February 17 for people aged 12 and older for first and second vaccination doses and for people aged 16 and older for booster vaccinations.
Roisin Burke

West Cork vaccination centre in Bantry is allowing people to self-schedule their appointments at a time that suits them.

The Bantry Vaccination Centre is at the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Eircode is P75TE27.

Appointments can be made online at http://hse.ie/ The HSE reiterated that it is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to restrict your movements.

“It’s also important to check your eligibility online on hse.ie before you self-schedule your appointment, bearing in mind that you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months after your positive test result.”

