Irish ticket wins Euromillions jackpot worth almost €31m

An Irish punter has got the golden ticket worth €30,928,077.

The EuroMillions Jackpot on Friday night was won by an Irish player and that person is the only individual with the winning numbers, meaning they do not have to share the €30m+.

The winning numbers were 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the lucky stars numbers were 7 and 11. The Lotto Plus numbers were 1,3,27,28 and 29.

One person won the top prize of €30m+ with two other Irish players winning €1,604 and 10 other Irish players winning €131.

Forty people in Ireland won €63 and 27 won €42. A further 575 people in Ireland made a handy €15 and another 827 people won €12.

For matching three numbers, 1,840 Irish people won €10 ande for one number and two stars, 3,380 people in Ireland made €7.

Two numbers and one star got 12,040 people in Ireland six euro and two numbers alone nabbed 26,552 people in Ireland €4.

There was no winner of the €500,000 Lotto Plus prize.