'Mean crime' of refusing to pay for Chinese takeaway lands culprit in jail

Getting a home delivery of a Chinese takeaway and refusing to pay for it has resulted in the culprit being jailed for one month.

Judge Joanne Carroll said, “It is a particularly mean type of crime. The Chinese restaurant is trying to make an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work and to be duped in this fashion.”

The judge then jailed Jason Nagle at Cork District Court for one month for the theft, to which he pleaded guilty.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said, “The Chinese takeaway was delivered to the address and it was not paid for.

“Mr Nagle later denied all knowledge of the takeaway even though all the food was in front of them.”

The value of the food amounted to €41.

Nagle had 96 previous convictions including 12 theft offences.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “He does apologise and he pleaded guilty.”

The same defendant was jailed for eight months earlier this year for breaking into a car, carrying a knife and other offences.

Jason Nagle’s address was given as Chapel Street, off Shandon Street, Cork.