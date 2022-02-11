Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 19:51

Victim had leg artery cut with kitchen knife during altercation in Cork city

Victim had leg artery cut with kitchen knife during altercation in Cork city

David Burke, aged 31, of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Rd, Cork, had “a colossal amount of drink” and possibly some tablets that day, prior to the assault, his barrister, Donal O’Sullivan said. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A CORK man who stabbed another man in the leg, severing an artery, after they arranged by Snapchat to meet, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

David Burke, aged 31, of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Rd, Cork, had “a colossal amount of drink” and possibly some tablets that day, prior to the assault, his barrister, Donal O’Sullivan said.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years, with the last six months suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Burke pleaded guilty to production of a large kitchen knife and a charge of assault causing harm to the other man.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan said the accused and the injured party had been in contact a number of times on the day of the incident and eventually arranged to meet.

“At 4pm on Monday, May 10, 2020 he took a knife from his home and went to the junction of Magazine Rd and Dorgan’s Rd and met the other man, whom he knew,” Det Sgt Duggan said.

“There was an altercation between the two and Mr Burke stabbed him in the leg, cutting an artery. An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.”

Gardaí went to Burke’s house and he was caught with blood-stained clothing, and there was a blood-stained knife at his home.

There was also CCTV coverage of the assault and coverage of it on a mobile phone and a dash-cam.

“A number of eyewitnesses observed what happened,” Judge Helen Boyle told Burke..

“You had been in contact with the person a number of times during that day and you arranged to meet with him and brought a knife to this meeting.

“You have a long history of substance abuse. You have a significant number of previous convictions.

“Of significance is a previous conviction for assault causing harm. You were highly intoxicated when you were arrested.

“You drank a large amount of alcohol on the date and may have taken tablets.

“You indicated you brought the knife because you had fear of the other party. You did not take up the bail and opted to sort yourself out in custody,” said the judge. “There is a certain determination now to deal with your addiction and previous offending issues.

“However, the probation service finds that you are at high risk of re-conviction, based on communicating with negative peers, lack of accommodation, and addiction difficulties.

“Going to meet a person with a knife meant there was a certain amount of premeditation to it. I note that the injured party does not wish to make a complaint.”

More in this section

Swift action by Gardaí praised after almost €150k seized as it was about to be laundered  Swift action by Gardaí praised after almost €150k seized as it was about to be laundered 
Family of Cork woman who died of cancer settle case alleging delay in diagnosis Family of Cork woman who died of cancer settle case alleging delay in diagnosis
East Cork restaurant secures Bib Gourmand status in prestigious Michelin guide East Cork restaurant secures Bib Gourmand status in prestigious Michelin guide
cork court
Charity rescues baby donkey from Cork housing estate garden

Charity rescues baby donkey from Cork housing estate garden

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more