Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 18:37

Charity rescues baby donkey from Cork housing estate garden

The young animal was in a small back garden in a housing estate in Cork.
Charity rescues baby donkey from Cork housing estate garden

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

A five-month-old foal was rescued by the Donkey Sanctuary on Thursday night.

The young animal was in a small back garden in a housing estate in Cork.

The charity said the baby donkey had been given away for free online.

A five month old donkey foal rescued by The Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow on Thursday night (February 10 2022)
A five month old donkey foal rescued by The Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow on Thursday night (February 10 2022)

Posting on social media The Donkey Sanctuary said: “The foal was hungry and stressed, without shelter and braying for his mother who he’d been separated from.” Thankfully the distressed foal has now been taken into the care of the non-profit animal welfare charity.

Read More

Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork and two other counties

The team said the little fella is now warm and dry and undergoing medical checks. They promised to keep the public updated on his progress.

More in this section

Family of Cork woman who died of cancer settle case alleging delay in diagnosis Family of Cork woman who died of cancer settle case alleging delay in diagnosis
Witness says he put accused 'in the frame' for murder of Cork chef Witness says he put accused 'in the frame' for murder of Cork chef
Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of woman in Fermoy while out walking her dog Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of woman in Fermoy while out walking her dog
corkanimalscharity
<p>A Cork woman was put on trial by judge and jury charged with money-laundering in respect of almost €150,000 which was discovered in her account and now she has been found not guilty of the crime.</p>

Swift action by Gardaí praised after almost €150k seized as it was about to be laundered 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more