Charity rescues baby donkey from Cork housing estate garden

A five-month-old foal was rescued by the Donkey Sanctuary on Thursday night.

The young animal was in a small back garden in a housing estate in Cork.

The charity said the baby donkey had been given away for free online.

Posting on social media The Donkey Sanctuary said: “The foal was hungry and stressed, without shelter and braying for his mother who he’d been separated from.” Thankfully the distressed foal has now been taken into the care of the non-profit animal welfare charity.

The team said the little fella is now warm and dry and undergoing medical checks. They promised to keep the public updated on his progress.