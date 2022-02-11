Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 15:13

UCC receives funding to develop European university alliance

UCC, together with seven other European universities, has been working on developing a European University. 
The funding will enable UCC to continue to develop a new model of European education together with seven cities across Europe and ensure a future pan European university for Cork moves a step closer.

John Bohane

UNIVERSITY College Cork has been awarded €442,000 in funding to help develop a European university alliance.

UCC, together with seven other European universities, has since 2020 been developing a European University- UNIC, The European University of Post Industrial Cities.

This alliance is creating a European inter-university ‘campus’, where students, staff, and researchers enjoy seamless mobility (physical, virtual, or blended) to study, train, teach, do research, work, or share services at cooperating partner institutions.

Professor John O’Halloran, President of UCC said the funds are very welcome and will enable UCC and our European partners in UNIC to provide a potential template for deeper engagement to deliver on the European Universities initiative. 

"Engaging with European Universities remains a core priority for UCC in research and education and important in securing our future for a sustainable European research Area," he said. 

Dr Jean Van Sinderen-Law, Associate Vice-President, Director of UNIC at UCC said: "UCC greatly welcomes the support and commitment of the Irish Government in enabling it to participate in this game-changing future of European Higher Education.” 

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, added: “This announcement signals our Government’s commitment to the ambitious vision of innovative, globally competitive and attractive European Education Area and European Research Area, in full synergy with the European Higher Education Area."

UNIC represents a community of 230,000 students and 18 million cities and this alliance offers significant potential for regional and national development.

This funding by The Higher Education Authority will strengthen this alliance and support student exchanges, researchers, and engagement.

