Public invited to have their say on proposed new Casual Trading Bye-Laws for Cork city 

Cork City Council says that fees for casual trading are to be increased. 
CORK City Council is inviting the public, traders, businesses in the city and other stakeholders to have their say on proposed new Casual Trading Bye-Laws.

The new bye-laws have been drawn up following consultation with key stakeholders and are informed by feedback from the Summer Casual Trading Scheme which ran last year.

City council says the rules for trading and the criteria for allocating pitches have all been updated and strengthened "in order to promote the highest quality trading and ensure the vibrancy and viability of our markets and public spaces". 

The new bye-laws also aim to protect and enhance the historic Coal Quay Market area as a trading market.

The proposed new bye-laws will also designate new casual trading areas, including at Harley Street, Blackrock Village and some local parks. 

The council says that fees for casual trading are to be increased. 

"Fees have not been increased since they were introduced in 1996. 

"The fees represent good value for traders at a maximum of €15 per day to trade at a designated pitch," it said. 

Cork City Council is inviting the public, traders, businesses in the city and other stakeholders to have their say on new Casual Trading Bye-Laws. Picture: Larry Cummins
The current Casual Trading Bye-Laws for Cork city were adopted in 1996, and formally designate an area of Cornmarket Street and Kyle Street for casual trading. 

Cork City Council also grants special event casual trading licences for traders and markets operating in conjunction with events and festivals in the city.

Over the years the council has said that the demand for and nature of casual trading in the city "has changed considerably" and that the pandemic saw a particular increase in requests for trading spots in the city.

The council noted that street trading and markets have "historically played a significant role in the economic and social life of the city". 

"Markets like the Coal Quay Market still fulfil an important role in the community; selling affordable and healthy produce and creating much-needed social connections. 

"However, there is a balance to be struck and casual trading must complement and add value to the city’s wider offering," it added.

Observations or submissions regarding the proposed new bye-laws can be made up to March 25, 2022. 

They can be submitted online via www.consult.corkcity.ie or in writing (and marked ‘Bye-Laws submission’) to Administrative Officer, Property Services, Corporate Affairs & International Relations Directorate, Cork City Council, Civic Offices, Anglesea Street Cork, T12 T997.

