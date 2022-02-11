Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of woman in Fermoy while out walking her dog

A 27-year-old man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked whilst out walking her dog in Fermoy, Co Cork in November of last year.

Vadim Veste appeared before Fermoy District Court where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a woman at St Colman's Park in Fermoy on November 7th, 2021.

Det Garda David Barry of Fermoy Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Veste. He told Judge Alec Gabbett that he formally charged Mr Veste with aggravated sexual assault outside the courthouse in Fermoy at 10.40am. Mr Veste made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Barry indicated that the new charge arose following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Two earlier lesser charges have now been withdrawn against the Moldovan national who has poor English and required an interpreter in court.The charge of aggravated sexual assault is contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

Det Garda Barry said that gardaí were requesting that Mr Veste, of Clancy Park, Fermoy, Co Cork be sent forward for trial by indictment to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Det Garda Barry formally served the book of evidence on Mr Veste at the sitting of Fermoy District Court this morning.Mr Veste, who also has Romanian citizenship, was remanded in custody pending his appearance at the Central Criminal Court on an unspecified date.

Gardai had previously objected to bail being given to Mr Veste as he has no ties to the jurisdiction. The court heard that Mr Veste is a married man with children who was employed in a meat factory in Cork having moved to Ireland eleven months ago. He resided with his mother in Fermoy.

LEGAL AID

Defence solicitor, Daithi O’Donnabhain, applied for and was granted legal aid for his client who will need a junior and senior barrister for his trial at the Central Criminal Court. He said that a Romanian interpreter would also be required at the trial and asked that the book of evidence be translated in to the language. Judge Alec Gabbatt agreed to his request and gave Mr Veste an alibi warning.

The court previously heard that the a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sexually assaulted whilst out walking at 6.40pm in St Colman's Park on November 7th, 2021.

Her attacker was not known to her. The middle aged woman was pulled to the ground from behind in to a dark unlit part of the walkway. The victim was punched in the face with her attacker kneeling on her body. A woolly item was placed in her mouth. The attacker sexually assaulted the woman by placing his hand under her skirt touching her vaginal area outside her underwear.

The woman kicked and fought back with her attacker placing his hand in her mouth and damaging her mouth and her lips. Det Garda Barry previously told the court that the woman scraped the face and hands of her assailant. Two members of the public heard her cries for help and her attacker fled the scene. The court also previously heard that the victim in the case was traumatised and needed medical attention following the attack.