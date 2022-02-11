Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork and two other counties

A Status Yellow rain warning has today been issued for Cork, Kerry and Galway.

The warning will come into effect from 6pm this evening and is set to remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said that heavy rain will bring a possibility of flooding.

Separately, a marine warning has also been issued.

The Status Yellow gale warning concerns all coasts of Ireland and the Irish Sea.

“South to southwest winds will increase to gale force 8, occasionally strong gale force 9 on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea,” Met Éireann states.

The warning comes into effect at midday and is set to remain in place until 2pm tomorrow.

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate across Munster today.

The national weather forecaster says that cloud will push in from the Atlantic through the morning with outbreaks of rain arriving by midday, spreading across the province through the afternoon.

GUSTS AND GALES

It will also become very windy, with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty and gales developing along western coasts.

Highest temperatures will be between 7 to 8 degrees.

Very windy conditions will continue tonight with strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching near gale force along coasts and on higher ground.

Rain will also persist overnight in most areas bringing a risk of localised flooding.

Overnight temperatures will be around 6 to 9 degrees.

Blustery showers have been forecast for tomorrow morning, however, this rain is expected to ease later in the day.

It will be another windy day with fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Highest temperatures will be between 8 to 10 degrees.

Whilst there is “some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday”, the current outlook is that outbreaks of rain will move up over the country with some heavy bursts in places.

The rain looks set to clear northwards in the evening with scattered showers to follow.

Highest temperatures will be between 7 to 10 degrees with moderate north to northwesterly winds.