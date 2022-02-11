No plan for extra secondary school in Kinsale despite call for forward planning

THE Department of Education has said it has no plans to provide another second-level school in Kinsale.

It comes after Cork Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard called on the department to identify a site for a second secondary school in the town to meet the needs of the growing population, saying it was all about forward planning.

“The population of Kinsale has nearly effectively doubled in the last 20 years. There is a need for strategic thinking here,” he said.

Kinsale’s second-level students’ educational needs are already served by Kinsale Community School, which was established in 1996.

Mr Lombard said the school was a shining light, but added: “Other towns like Carrigaline and Bandon have four post-primary schools. The existing secondary school in Kinsale is a great school. It recently got a massive extension. It really has been a shining light. Kinsale is a real hub for education.

“When you are looking at schools now, they need to be in a really appropriate location now so people can cycle or walk to school. The last thing we want is to build a school in 10 years time two miles outside the town. This will be the totally wrong approach.”

However, a department spokesperson told The Echo it had no plans to provide a further post-primary school in Kinsale as it expected Kinsale Community School to meet the projected demand for school places in the area.

“Nevertheless, the requirement for additional school places will be kept under ongoing review,” they said.

“The department will also continue to liaise with the local authority in respect of its review of the county development plan with a view to ensuring that any potential long-term school accommodation requirements are anticipated.”

The spokesperson said that, using data from a range of sources, they identify where the pressure for school places across the country will arise and where additional school accommodation is needed.