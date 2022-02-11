Welcome in Cork for scheme to help undocumented migrants

PEOPLE living in Cork who are applying under a new scheme to regularise long-term undocumented migrants have welcomed the potentially life-changing opportunity.

The Regularisation of Long Term Undocumented Migrants scheme is an administrative scheme established under the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s executive powers to regularise the status of long-term undocumented migrants residing in the State.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork resident Naeem Iqbal said he is “extremely thankful” to the government “for fulfilling promises made about the rights of foreigners in the country”.

He said that there are a lot of people in the country who have been waiting for an opportunity like this.

“It’s a great time in the history of the foreigners who have been living in Ireland for a long time without permission and can’t work. It’s good for us and for the government because people will get into jobs and they’ll be paying tax and actually helping the country in its development,” he said.

Mr Iqbal, whose dream is to join the Irish Coast Guard or the fire service, said that his message to those applying under the scheme is: “If you get it [granted permission on a stamp 4 basis], don’t be a burden on the government and try to do the best for the country in whatever means you can and get involved in the community as a volunteer, or get involved in a sporting club or swimming club or outdoor activity which is both better for your own mental health and involvement in the community.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said there are thousands of people across the country who have been living with a cloud hanging over them and that this scheme will “allow them to get on with their lives”.

“We foreigners have a great role to play in the community because if the government is giving you citizenship then you are a citizen of Ireland and you have a right to pay a contribution to the country.” Another applicant living in Ireland for the past nine years who wished to remain anonymous said that being granted a stamp 4 would mean she could be “treated equally going to work and travelling like other members to make some contribution for this beautiful country”.

Another applicant, who wished to be named only as Sana, said that this scheme will make “a huge difference” to her and her family’s lives.

She said that her children consider Ireland their home, the place where they attend school and are educated alongside Irish children.

“I was struggling hard for a long time to get my status, the system was very slow. I just remember how hard it was to be undocumented and it’s the worst feeling I’ve ever had. Because you don’t know what your children’s future is or what’s going to happen.

“Since I’ve heard this news about the scheme I have been so relaxed because I was so anxious and since December I saw a huge difference in my personality, in my confidence, everything. My whole house environment has changed also because we are hopeful we can get a visa soon and go back to my home country to see my mother,” she said.

Fiona Finn of the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre (NASC) said that their advocacy team has been run off their feet helping people with submitting their applications and taking calls.

“There’s a great sense of excitement as people can anticipate how their lives will change if they are granted status.

“Of course, there are also challenges for people trying to prove that they have been living in Ireland for the past three or four years and raising the money for fees. Thankfully we received a number of donations that have allowed us to contribute to the cost for people in really vulnerable circumstances,” she said.

She said that applications are open for six months and that there is a team of new people dedicated to processing them.