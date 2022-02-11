Man admits robbing €300 from US national

A man has confessed to robbing a US national of €300 two years ago after the American left a pub in Dunmanway.

Patrick Doyle, 26, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the robbery charge, and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said the accused was in custody and she asked for a probation report to be prepared on him in advance of sentencing.

“There are addiction issues in the background,” she said.

“The probation report would be of assistance, given his young age.”

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to the application.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 4, and the accused was remanded in custody until then.

Detective Garda Jim Keane previously outlined the allegations in the case when the accused applied unsuccessfully to be released on bail.

The alleged violent robbery occurred after midnight on February 12, 2020.

The complainant was a US national who is aged around 60.

It was alleged that the man was robbed of €300 at Castle St, Dunmanway, in what was described as “an unprovoked and planned offence”.

Det Gda Keane said the injured party was in the Shamrock Bar in Dunmanway and that he left the bar with another man and went to a local ATM machine before returning to the bar.

The detective said the two parties left the bar a second time and walked up Castle St where it is alleged that Doyle assaulted and robbed him.

“The injured party was very upset and is still receiving medical assistance following this very violent robbery,” he said.

Ms McCarthy said: “In his application for bail, he proposes to reside at Coolmountain Rd, Dunmanway. We have instructions that he will adhere to any conditions of signing on or curfew, surrendering passport or abstaining from intoxicants.”

Det Gda Keane said following this suggestion by the barrister: “I would still be concerned that he would commit further offences if granted bail.”

Doyle pleaded guilty to robbing the man of €300 at Castle St, Dunmanway, in February 2020.