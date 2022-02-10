Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 14:17

Cork hospitals under 'significant pressure'; Number of Covid-positive patients affecting services 

"It is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the EDs in Cork city and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital and Group Management."
Management at the South/ South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) have acknowledged delays in the Emergency Departments of both hospitals and issued a request to the public this afternoon to help alleviate pressure. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Echo reporter

The number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is one of a number of factors putting significant pressure on services in the hospitals.

Management at the South/ South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) have acknowledged delays in the Emergency Departments of both hospitals and issued a request to the public this afternoon to help alleviate pressure. 

Management asked that, where appropriate, the public contact 'their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Departments if their needs are not urgent'.

“The Emergency Departments at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) have been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks due to the attendances of acutely ill patients in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs," a spokesperson said. 

"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the EDs in Cork city and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital and Group Management."

The spokesperson said the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospitals is also putting significant pressure on services.

They also said patient care is paramount and all patients are triaged and treated on the basis of clinical need when they present at the Emergency Departments in CUH and MUH.

 Useful numbers

General Practitioner / South Doc Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork Telephone - 021-4926900 

Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Telephone 027 50133 

Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital. Telephone 022 – 58506.

