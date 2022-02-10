Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 13:29

Two charged with aggravated burglary at elderly man’s home in West Cork

Free legal aid was extended for the appointment of senior counsel for each of two people facing charges related to an aggravated burglary at the home of the elderly man in West Cork
Judge Helen Boyle said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that because the case was so serious legal aid would be extended for that purpose.

Liam Heylin

AN elderly man was allegedly falsely imprisoned at his home in Enniskeane and now a man and woman facing aggravated burglary and related charges have appeared in Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Margaret Foley, aged 35, of no fixed address appeared at the circuit court by video link from Limerick Prison. Her barrister, Niamh Stewart, said the accused was charged with aggravated burglary and false imprisonment of an elderly man and that the appointment of a senior counsel would be necessary.

Tony McDonagh, aged 33, of Cork Simon community, appeared by video link from Cork prison and a similar application was made on his behalf by barrister, Paula McCarthy.

Judge Boyle granted the defence applications in respect of legal aid in both cases. Defence lawyers were anxious to consult with their clients and have the matters adjourned for a brief period for that purpose.

The case was then listed for mention at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 11.

McDonagh faces charges including aggravated burglary at Teadies Upper, Enniskeane, while at the time carrying a weapon, namely a screwdriver, assault causing harm to the elderly man, falsely imprisoning him and stealing vodka from the house.

He also faces endangerment charges whereby he alleged created a substantial risk of death or serious injury by his driving at Western Road in Clonakilty, at Ahaliskey, Ballinascarthy, at Pedlars Cross and at Maulbrack East, Ballineen, Bandon.

Margaret Foley is charged with aggravated burglary and producing an item to intimidate a person during the burglary, namely a laptop computer. She is also charged with false imprisonment and stealing vodka.

All charges relate to the same date, October 3, 2021.

