Cork festival plans to organise world's largest gathering of men named Michael Collins

HISTORY does not record whether the real Michael Collins bellowed “Who’ll take my place?” but organisers of a Co Cork festival are hoping as many Michael Collinses as possible will do just that this summer.

Volunteers organising this year’s Newcestown Festival plan to bring together the world’s largest gathering of people named Michael Collins, in the hope of securing a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

The festival will run from August 14 to 21, immediately before the centenary of Michael Collins’ assassination at Béal na Bláth on August 22, 1922.

Niall O’Mahony, of O’Mahony’s Bar in Newcestown, told The Echo that although he had initially suggested there might be a free pint for every Michael Collins attending, he might now have to rethink that.

With Michael Collins TD officiating at the event, alongside his son, also Michael, Mr O’Mahony was confident that “with the lads in the village” they would muster at least ten Michael Collinses, although “200 would be a grand round number”.

An enthusiastic Deputy Michael Collins confirmed that he will MC.

In Neil Jordan’s 1996 film Michael Collins, the revolutionary leader, played by Liam Neeson, stirs up a crowd of supporters, asking repeatedly if he is shut up, who will take his place.

RTÉ broadcaster and historian David McCullagh noted that the “Who’ll take my place” scene in Jordan’s film features a poster for Joe McGuinness, an imprisoned 1916 veteran who won the 1917 South Longford by-election.

“According to Peter Hart’s ‘The Real Mick’, Michael Collins made no speeches in South Longford that were recorded,” Mr McCullagh told The Echo.

“I’ve no idea if he said similar things on other occasions - ‘Who’ll take my place’ etc - but the scene looks like a (very successful) fictional dramatisation that sticks to the spirit more than the actual record.”

If your name is Michael Collins, you can take the Big Fella’s place in Newcestown on Sunday 21 August.