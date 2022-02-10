Rising rents in Cork ‘out of control’ as  freeze is called for

The rising rents in Cork and across the country are “completely out of control” and must be tackled, according to a number of local political representatives.

The average cost of renting a house in Cork has increased by 9.9% in the past year, according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Price Report for the final quarter of 2021.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould said: “An average rent of €1,539 is beyond affordable for ordinary working families. Latest CSO figures show that one in five homes in Cork is being bought by non-owner occupiers. There are serious questions about institutional investment funds buying these homes and charging extortionate rents.”

Mr Gould said he was hearing on the ground that people are being outbid on properties by institutional investment funds and then seeing these same properties advertised for eye-watering rents.

He has called for a three year rent freeze and for the government to put a month’s rent back into renters pockets in the form of a tax credit.

Labour Local Area Rep for Cork City Peter Horgan has said the rent pressure zone policy has failed with the average monthly rent in Cork county now €1,217 euro, which is up 104% from its lowest point, while rents in the City are now at €1,529 a month - up 6.3% from the end of 2020.

It comes as Socialist Party TD Mick Barry yesterday proposed a motion in the Dáil calling for an emergency increase in the national minimum wage.

He said the latest report on rent inflation urgently underlines the need for action to be taken to raise workers' wages.