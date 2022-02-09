Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 20:52

Tractor run raises over €14k

Organisers of the Glanmire-Watergrasshill Charity Run were blown away by the turnout for their event in December.
L to R: Ann Marie and Tony O'Driscoll of O'Driscoll Transport, Darren Coyle Garde of Pieta House, and Helen and Adam Dunne.

Martha Brennan

A CORK tractor run has raised nearly €15,000 for charity.

Organisers of the Glanmire-Watergrasshill Charity Run were blown away by the turnout for their event in December. More than 200 people took part in the special Christmas-themed run on St Stephen’s Day, lighting up their vehicles to raise awareness and much-needed funding for Pieta House.

After closing donations last month, organisers counted up a total of €14,760 and presented the cheque to Pieta House Cork this week.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone that supported the event. From everyone who helped organise it to the drivers, stewards and bucket collectors, and everyone that kindly donated to such a great charity,” said organiser Adam Dunne.

“The amount raised is astonishing and we were amazed at the turnout.”

Following a 30km route from Sallybrook Industrial Estate into Glanmire, the event was the first tractor run to be held in the area, and those who took part hope to make it an annual occasion.

“The turnout was far more than we had imagined and it made it a superb day out.All going well, we hope to do it again next year,” Adam said.

