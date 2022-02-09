Timetable released for this year's State Examinations

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 20:29

The timetables for this year’s State Examinations in the Leaving Certificate and the Junior Cycle have been released by the State Examinations Commission.

The Leaving Certificate is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 8 and they will run until Tuesday, June 28.

The Leaving Certificate Applied examinations will conclude on Thursday, June 16.

It was confirmed recently that this year's Leaving Cert will offer students more choice and fewer questions to answer as adjustments to the exams will mirror changes to last year's papers. 

This will take account of the disruption to teaching and learning experienced by the Leaving Certificate class of 2022.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) said the adjustments will provide the students with ‘clarity’. 

“The decision to make these adjustments to the examination papers has been taken to provide the Leaving Certificate students of 2022 with certainty and clarity.

“The adjustments will provide the fairest pathway to successfully completing their post-primary education and enabling them to progress to further and higher education and training, apprenticeships, and the world of work."

"The adjustments are the same as those that were implemented in March 2021 for Leaving Certificate 2021,” it said.

The Leaving Certificate timetable follows the familiar format with examinations in new Leaving Certificate Curricular subjects of Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese, and Mandarin Chinese scheduled to run in conjunction with the examinations in the non-Curricular languages on Monday, June 20.

The Junior Cycle is also due to commence on Wednesday, June 8 and they will conclude on Monday, June 20. This will be the first time Junior Cycle examinations will be held since the summer of 2019.

There are significant changes to the scheduling of the Junior Cycle examinations this year with the introduction of Common Level in all subjects except for Irish, English, and Mathematics.

The examinations which take place this year will see all-new Junior Cycle subject specifications being examined for the first time, with the exceptions of English, Science, and Business which were previously examined.

