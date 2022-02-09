Planning board gives green light to previously refused development in Ballincollig

AN Bord Pleanála (ABP) has overturned a decision by Cork City Council to refuse planning permission for a residential development in the Ballincollig area.

In December 2020, CLBK Construction Services Ltd sought permission for the development of 62 houses at a site located in the townlands of Coolroe and Classes in Ballincollig.

The proposed development also included plans for the provision of new access roads.

The subject site is bounded to the south by the existing residential development at The Willows, to the east by The Westcourt Heights and to the west by The Sycamores.

The scheme was later revised and the number of units was reduced by two following a request for further information from the council which highlighted some concerns about the scheme, including potential overlooking and overbearing issues.

However, Cork City Council ultimately decided to refuse planning permission.

In making the decision, planners at Cork City Council said they were unsatisfied about the layout and design of the proposed development at the north east corner of the site, stating there was “inadequate private open space” in terms of quality and quantity for some of the units in the development plans.

Council planners also expressed concern about the “potential for overlooking from adjoining houses”.

The planning authority also considered that the house design for house number 60 was “at variance to the character of the houses to its immediate north” and would therefore have “a negative impact on the visual amenities of the area”.

Council planners also expressed concern over access to the site.

“The planning authority is not satisfied on the basis of the information submitted that the development as proposed within this planning application site boundary can deliver appropriate access to the site and is not satisfied that the applicant has sufficient legal interest to enable the carrying out of the proposed development and access to the site,” they said.

Appeal

A first-party appeal was lodged with ABP in a bid to overturn the council’s decision.

The appeal report, prepared by Collins Maher Martin Architects on behalf of the applicants, included revised plans showing the minor realignment of five houses which city planners had flagged concerns about, a slightly revised design for house number 60 and they also set out their legal position around access to the development site.

ABP has now decided to grant permission to the development, with 20 conditions attached.

In the ABP inspector’s report it states that the inspector considers “that the applicant has provided sufficient evidence of legal interest to make the application and to carry out works to allow for access to the site from The Sycamores to the west.

“This is not entirely evident in terms of the access from The Willows to the south.

“Were this not to be the case the scheme could appropriately be served from the single access with very minor alterations to the layout required.

“I recommend that a condition be attached to a grant of permission stating that the said permission shall not be construed as any form of consent or agreement to works outside the site boundary as delineated on the map titled Land Registry Compliant Map submitted to the planning authority on the 23rd day of July, 2021,” the inspector stated, and one of the conditions of the board’s approval of the development states that.

In the board order, it states that it is considered, subject to the conditions attached, that the proposed development would constitute “an appropriate form and scale of development” at the site and “would not seriously injure the visual amenities and character of the surrounding built environment or the residential amenities of adjoining properties and would be acceptable in terms of vehicular and public safety and convenience”.