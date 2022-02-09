Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 15:56

Cork-based couple unveil An Post's new stamps on time for Valentine's Day

An Post's new stamps have been unveiled on time for Valentine's Day on Monday.
Jessica Legresley and Claudio Dona unveiling An Post’s new Love Stamps. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

Breda Graham

An Post is reminding the people of Cork to make their Valentine’s Day deliveries on time.

It comes as the new Love Stamps were unveiled Cork postpersons and real-life sweethearts Jessica Legresley and Claudio Dona on Wednesday.

With just a few days to go to St Valentine’s Day, the couple reminded everyone to post their cards early this Friday for nationwide delivery on Monday, February 14 to their special someone – be it a partner, grandparent, secret love or even a pet.

Italian native, Claudio Dona, said: “A Valentine card in the post is the perfect way to make someone feel special or to let a secret love know that you’re thinking of them.

“We’re looking forward to delivering all your messages of Love, Grá and Amoré” next Monday,” he said.

Love stamps in booklets of 10 are available at all post offices and online at anpost.com/love at a specially reduced price of €8.80 until February 20 and can be used to post wedding invitations, birthdays and other occasions throughout the year.

