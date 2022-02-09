‘A Dachshund dream’ as canine couple Des and Mavis find their forever home

Canine couple Des and Mavis, recently rescued by Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG), have landed themselves “a Dachshund dream” as the two have been rehomed together.

In a post on social media, the well-known animal welfare charity said the wire-haired Dachshunds, also known as Teckels, are settling in well in their new home, with two other Dachshunds to befriend.

“So far so good for Des and Mavis. Settling in with two other Dachshunds in an amazing home.

“They even have special ramps to totter up onto their couches. What a Dachshund dream.

“And loads of room outside to explore in,” Cork DAWG said.

The charity expressed their thanks to Des and Mavis’ new owner and to the people who fostered them before they were adopted.

“Not many take on two dogs so this couple are blessed all round,” Cork DAWG said.

Des and Mavis arrived into the care of Cork DAWG in a deplorable condition, “matted and absolutely stinking”.

However, the pair were scrubbed and spruced at Douglas-based self-service dog wash The Spaw before they headed to their new home.

In a previous post, the charity said that it was an absolute requirement that Des and Mavis be rehomed together.

“This couple adore each other and must go together,” they said.