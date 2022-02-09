Refurbished playground designed by local man opens in Cork town

THE Mayor of the County of Cork has officially opened the newly refurbished Macroom Playground after the 25-year-old facility underwent a significant makeover.

The updated playground makes use of several original features which were renovated and repainted.

Under the Cork County Council project, the entire surface of the playground has also been replaced, new equipment has been installed, the seating areas have been renovated and new signs have been added.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, described the playground as "a fantastic amenity for the children and families of Macroom and its hinterland".

"It is wonderful that some of the original equipment is in such good condition after almost 25 years that it could be renovated and kept.

"That shows how well the local community has looked after this facility," she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said the council hopes the new playground will enhance the lives of the people in the town.

"Macroom is undergoing a transformation at present with the €280m Macroom Baile Bhuirne Bypass Project which will see the town of Macroom bypassed by 2024.

Pictured cutting the ribbon at the launch of the newly refurbished playground in Macroom are Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan with St Joseph’s National School student Fionn O'Regan. Picture: Denis Boyle

"The renovation and refurbishment of the much loved Macroom Library and Briery Gap Theatre commenced in December 2021 and is due to be completed by June 2023.

"Coupled with these impressive projects there are a number of public realm projects currently in the pipeline for Macroom," he continued.

Cork County Council funded the removal of the old playground, the design and construction of the new facility with an allocation of €20,000 through its Macroom Municipal District, together with funding of €16,131 secured from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) under the Capital Grants Scheme 2021.

The remaining costs of the project were funded through Cork County Council’s Municipal District Operations and Rural Development.

Local company Browne Brothers Site Services Ltd were the main contractors.

The playground was designed by one of their employees who lives in Macroom and is very familiar with the playground.