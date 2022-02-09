Bill to propose sex offender character references are given under oath in Irish courts

ANYONE giving courtroom references to convicted sex offenders could have to do so under oath and be subject to cross-examination, under planned new legislation.

Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty is proposing a new bill on character references.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Doherty said members of the legal profession told her that judges tend not to give much weight to such references, but she felt if left unchallenged they retraumatised victims of violent sexual crime.

“What I am hoping to ensure is that if you want to bring your character reference from the local politician, bishop, GAA chairman, to court, firstly it would be under oath and secondly the prosecution would be able to cross-examine to ensure its veracity,” she said.

Irish courtrooms have seen many high-profile cases where convicted sex offenders have received character references from politicians, clergy, and community leaders, Ms Doherty said.

“We’re not taking away anybody’s rights. What we’re trying to effectively do is to make the criminal justice system more victim-centred,” she said.

The Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2022, will be jointly sponsored in the Seanad by Ms Doherty, Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers, and Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly.

Sexual Violence Centre Cork director Mary Crilly said she would welcome any development that would make court a less traumatic experience for victims.

“I can’t tell whether a judge does or doesn’t take cognisance of character references, but they often affect the victim...when they see the person who has been found guilty of raping them getting a reference from someone who they know well, too. If you’ve been convicted of rape or sexual assault, then your character has already been decided by the court and you don’t need a character reference beyond that,” Ms Crilly said.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre chief executive Noeline Blackwell said the proposed legislation was welcome if it brought into focus whether the otherwise good character of the accused had actually helped them to commit the crime.

“The question that they’re from a respectable family or they have a respectable job, that may have helped them to hide criminal behaviour, and that is something that this legislation should hopefully address,” Ms Blackwell said.