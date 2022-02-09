Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 10:37

Tributes paid to teenager who came to aid of girl in Fermoy

Two teenagers rushed to the assistance of the young woman having witnessed the incident and hearing her cries for help
Brandon Geary pictured in Fermoy

Olivia Kelleher

A man has paid tribute to his courageous friend who sustained injuries when he rushed to the assistance of a sixteen year old girl who was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The incident occurred at Chapel Square in the town at 1.20pm on Monday when the girl was out walking alone. Two men approached her with one man allaegedly sexually assaulting her.

Brandon Geary was on his way to meet his friends in the town at lunchtime on Monday when he received a phone call alerting him to the news of the alleged attack.

“It is a traumatic experience. The fella that helped out the girl is one of my closest friends. He went over to help her.

Brandon, who is in his late teens, said he wouldn’t wish what happened to the young girl on his “worst enemy".

“Lunchtime. School out. This girl is only 16. My friend always tries to protect everyone else. He is a hero in everyone's eyes. It is very bad. You wouldn’t think it would happen here. He (my friend) didn’t get the worst he could have got. Thank god nothing happened to his brain.” 

FEARFUL

Brandon said that young people in the area are fearful since the alleged attack.

“Young girls are scared. Definitely.

One of the young men who helped intervene in the alleged attack only spoke to confirm his involvement. However, he didn’t want to speak about the incident which had left him visibly shaken.

A man in his thirties is set to appear court today in connection with the incident. 

The teenage girl was taken to hospital in Cork for treatment. She was not physically injured but was left traumatised by the alleged attack which took place when she was walking through the square on her own.

Cllr Noel McCarthy in Chapel Square in Fermoy
Local businessman and Fine Gael Councillor Noel McCarthy said that the thoughts of the people of Fermoy were with the young girl and the two youths who rushed to her aid.

“It is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with the victim and her family. Hopefully, she will make a full recovery. The two young lads (who went to her aid) are heroes.

"Fermoy is a great town to live in. A great town to raise children in. Days like yesterday upset us in the locality. I have a shop and [on Monday] everyone was speaking about upset they were about the incident.

"We have great faith in the gardaí here. They have really gone to lengths with CCTV and interviewing people. I have faith they will solve this..."

"This can’t happen and it must be stamped out. Is it education or what? We want to say we won’t tolerate this. I don’t think people should be put off going out either.

"This is the topic of the town and we are all upset. The girl is the most important person here and hopefully she will make a full recovery.” 

