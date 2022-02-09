Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 08:20

Gardaí found man asleep in car at Cork retail park with knife in belt of his trousers

A member of the public contacted gardaí about a man asleep in a black BMW car and commented on the alleged presence of drug paraphernalia
Liam Heylin

A member of the public alerted gardaí about a man asleep in a car outside Blackpool retail park and they arrived to find that he had a knife inside the belt of his trousers.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that Scott Morrissey of McDonagh Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, also had a second knife in the pocket of the driver’s door.

The incident happened on the evening of November 15, 2021.

Now at Cork District Court Judge Joanne Carroll has imposed a three-month jail term on Morrissey with the last month suspended for a period of two years.

A member of the public contacted gardaí about a man asleep in a black BMW car and commented on the alleged presence of drug paraphernalia.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said there were no such drug paraphernalia present.

The young man was searched and inside the belt of his trousers was a sharp kitchen knife with the pointed end facing upwards.

“Another kitchen knife was found in the pocket of the driver’s door,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Morrissey had three previous convictions for carrying weapons and other convictions including two for drug-dealing.

Mr Quinlan said the 32-year-old was working in Blackpool that day and had the knives and other tools in his car associated with work he had been doing earlier.

“There is no question of drugs being found in the car. He sat into the car and fell asleep,” Mr Quinlan said.

Judge Joanne Carroll said, “He fell asleep in the car with two knives.

“This man has a very poor record. He pleaded guilty to a serious charge – possession of weapons, two knives, on this night.

“I am going to impose three months and suspend one month for two years.”

