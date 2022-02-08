Witness saw two men who ‘kept kicking’ man lying on the ground

A WOMAN said she saw two men repeatedly kicking a man who was lying on the ground in the same location and on the same night as Cork chef Timmy Hourihane was killed.

Paula O’Shea was living in a “tented village” off Mardyke Walk in Cork City at the time of the alleged murder there on October 13, 2019.

She said that she was with her partner, Adrian Henry, that night. The atmosphere in the camp had been “fine” during the day but as night fell “it became increasingly tense”.

Ms O’Shea said she first met the defendant James Brady, aged 28, approximately one week before the alleged fatal assault.

“He came down to the tents and was very threatening. I remember him being very aggressive and threatening. I was nervous,” Ms O’Shea told the Central Criminal Court.

She said she next met him on October 12, 2019, some hours before Mr Hourihane died violently.

When she was sitting on a bench in the Mardyke Walk area that night, she said she saw the defendant and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacking a third man who was lying on the ground.

“I could see someone on the ground… with two individuals standing over him.

“There was a fire. I could see two silhouettes attacking someone who was on the ground. They were kicking the person who was on the floor. They kept kicking, it wasn’t stopping. They were kicking his head and abdomen.”

Ms O’Shea said that she did not know who was on the ground and she does not remember hearing shouting.

“I saw them kicking the person on the floor. I couldn’t distinguish well between them, they were silhouetted.”

She said she couldn’t tell who was landing each blow but she remembered that they were both kicking the man on the ground.

Defence senior counsel Vincent Heneghan suggested that Ms O’Shea was wrong and had not seen Mr Brady kicking anyone that night. He said that Mr Brady, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork City, had in fact been standing there with another witness, Kathleen O’Brien, and was not party to the violence.

Ms O’Shea replied: “That’s not what I remember.”

She also said she saw a fire at the camp that night.

“One of the tents I definitely saw on fire. It was going up into the tree,” she said.

A number of people from the tented village —an unofficial camp in Cork City where people who were homeless set up tents — stayed on the floor of a common room in Cork Simon that night, she said. In the morning, gardaí arrived to bring her to give a statement about the events she had witnessed the night before.

Mr Henry, who she had been with that night, refused to give evidence before the Central Criminal Court in Waterford.

Mr Brady has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Hourihane, a father-of-one from West Cork, was homeless at the time of his death. He suffered extensive lung hemorrhaging due to blunt force, and head and facial trauma.

The trial in front of Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy and a jury of seven women and five men continues.