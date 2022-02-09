Renting in Cork increased almost 10% year on year

THE average cost of renting a house in Cork has increased by 9.9 per cent in the past year, according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Price Report for the final quarter of 2021.

The average monthly rent in the county was €1,217 by the end of December, up 104 per cent from its lowest point.

Rents in Cork City have also risen, with the average rent for a home now standing at €1,539 a month, a 6.3 per cent increase from the end of 2020.

The average cost of renting a double bedroom in the city centre stands at €605 a month, while a single bedroom will currently set a renter back by €552 a month - 8.9 per cent more than it did a the end of 2021.

Low availability

The report, released today, shows that prices in Munster are reflecting the low availability of homes to rent in the area.

The average monthly rent in the province rose by 11.7 per cent year-on-year, while just 139 homes were available to rent on February 1 - the lowest on record.

Nationally, the average monthly rent stood at €1,524 between October and December 2021, a 10.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

Just 1,397 homes were available to rent in Ireland on February 1 of this year.

Commenting on the figures, the author of the report, Trinity College Dublin economist Ronan Lyons, said that the findings point to a readjustment in rental demand.

Dublin 'bearing the brunt'

Rents in Munster, outside of its three main cities, had seen some of the strongest growth during the pandemic. However, Dublin City is now seeing the fastest percentage growth in the country.

“The quarterly increase in rents was 3 per cent, similar to the increase seen in the third quarter of the year, but unlike then, it is Dublin now that is bearing the brunt of the pressure," Mr Lyons said.

Rents in the capital rose by 4.1 per cent between September and December, the largest three-month increase since early 2014.

Mr Lyons said this was a “clear signal" that demand had returned in line with the easing of public health restrictions.

“The strong rebound in economic activity, as public health restrictions relax, has translated into a strong demand for rental accommodation,” Mr Lyons said.

“Coming at a time of very weak rental supply, this has pushed rents up further, with inflation at its highest rate nationwide since early 2018.

“The figures show that it is certainly not a question of whether Ireland’s new rental homes will be occupied, but rather how fast."