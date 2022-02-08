Cork’s Butter Museum may get €100k revamp

A PROPOSAL to spend €100,000 on the renovation of the Butter Museum in Shandon is among a number of proposals set to be brought forward to Cork City Council’s next full meeting.

Funding for the project would come from Cork City Council’s allocation of State funding to offset the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Seán Martin, chairperson of the City Council finance committee, told The Echo that the additional funding had come as the city was facing a shortfall of €3.5 million due to Covid-19.

As previously reported by The Echo, the local authority is set to receive €4.7 million as part of an allocation of €6.8 million to Cork City and County Councils by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“Of that money, €4 million will go to management, and the remaining €700,000 will be dispersed at the discretion of the councillors,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

“We in the finance committee have identified a number of projects to benefit from this extra funding, and I will be proposing that spending plan at the Council meeting next Monday.”

Among the proposals set to be put forward, according to Councillor Martin, will be an additional allocation of €50,000 to each of the city’s five wards, with an additional €50,000 in sports grants also proposed.

Some €50,000 is proposed for a replacement of the non-returning valve at the Atlantic Pond, with an additional €50,000 allocated for tree-pruning and an additional €50,000 allocated for road line-painting.

It is proposed that €70,000 be allocated toward the purchase of the old Redmond’s GAA clubhouse for the Barrack Street Band.

A further €100,000 is proposed to be allocated toward the renovation of the Butter Museum in Shandon.

Councillor Martin said he would be proposing an allocation of €20,000 toward the upkeep of monuments, and graves of historical significance, including the Republican plot.

The remaining €60,000 would be allocated to special projects as they arose throughout the year, he said.

“This is a big plus for councillors, because I’m 25 years a councillor, and if you don’t have a budget, you don’t have anything,” Councillor Martin said.

“Councillors need to decide what to do with the money budgeted to them, otherwise we’re all wasting our time in there.”