Art and visual media competition launched to raise awareness of Cork Harbour's marine litter problem

CLEAN Coasts have joined forces with Cork County Council and Bus Éireann to launch “Cork Harbour – Creating the Change”, an art and visual media competition for young people.

The art and visual media competition is specifically targeted at young people between the ages of 11-19 and centred around tackling Cork Harbour’s marine litter problem.

It also aims to help promote the respectful treatment of Cork Harbour’s coastal environments among young people who live in and enjoy the area.

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said: “This competition is a great opportunity for young people to utilise their creativity and raise awareness amongst their peers on the importance of personal responsibility when it comes to littering. Cork County is fortunate to have some of the most beautiful coastlines in the country, we must each play our part to protect it.”

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager at Clean Coasts added: “The county of Cork and particularly the Cork Harbour area has spectacular coastlines that we must protect at all costs. This competition is a way to inform their peers of the marine litter issue, encourage them to get involved in keeping the coastlines clean and celebrate the beauty of the Cork Harbour area.”

The organisers are appealing to young people situated near the Cork Harbour area to get creative and raise awareness of the marine litter problem by creating a poster and short-form video campaign that lets young people know why people should clean up their rubbish before leaving the beach.

The aim of the competition is for young people aged between 11-19 to design an A3 poster (11-15) or a short-form video (15-19) and come up with a slogan that best encapsulates why young people should care about keeping the area of Cork Harbour clean.

Prizes will be awarded for the two different age brackets.

Entries can be done alone or as part of a group with up to five participants permitted per group.

Entrants are advised to send their submissions via email through PDF if a poster or an MP4 file if a video to cleancoasts@eeu.antaisce.org.