Arrest made in relation to alleged assault on woman in Cork city

An arrest has been made in the investigation of an alleged assault that occurred on Evergreen Street on Saturday, January 29.

A woman in her 20s was walking home from Washington Street on January 29 around 11.30pm when she was attacked.

The victim was assisted by two men passing by and the attacker took off on foot.

On Monday, Gardaí said they arrested a male in relation to the alleged assault.

The individual was detained under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson said: "A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."