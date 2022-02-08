Wall of Gratitude allows people to reflect at Cork's Mercy 

The Mercy University Hospital Foundation is giving the people of Cork the chance to give back to others or to remember a loved one through its unique ‘Wall of Gratitude’.

Situated in the new St Therese’s Oncology Day Unit in the Lee Road Clinic, the Mercy Foundation’s ‘Wall of Gratitude’ has been created to honour and remember all those who have received treatment and care at the Mercy University Hospital.

The recently erected mural, funded by the Foundation, is set to be decorated with bespoke ‘Mercy Butterflies’ bearing the name of an individual or family to be remembered.

The porcelain butterflies are all different and designed and made by Cork ceramic artist Siobháin Steele using plants from her garden and finished in a unique green glaze, who mindfully embosses each butterfly with the name of a loved one creating a personalised piece of art for the wall.

One of the first butterflies to be created remembers Mark Prendergast who passed away in 2012 from testicular cancer.

The popular ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk was set up in his memory and has since raised close to €350,000 for the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

Speaking about commemorating his brother, Eoin Prendergast said: “We initially set up the ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ walk as a way to remember Mark and to give back to the Mercy.

Margaret Prendergast at the launch of the Mercy Hospital Foundation's 'Wall of Gratitude' at the new St Therese's Oncology Day Unit in the Lee Road Clinic. Photo Darragh Kane

“We could never have imagined how much it would go on to raise or how many people would take part each year to also remember their loved ones. The Wall of Gratitude has given us another opportunity as a family to remember Mark and reflect on how much has been achieved in his honour.” Speaking about this newest addition to the unit, Oncology Clinical Nurse Manager, Valerie O’ Mahony said she is “delighted” with the new Wall of Gratitude which has “really brightened the place up”.

Launching the Wall of Gratitude, Head of Fundraising at the Mercy Hospital Foundation, Deirdre Finn, thanked all of the donors for their generosity each year which helps to support patients and their families at the Mercy Hospital.

Each butterfly costs €300 and can be ordered through the Foundation by contacting 021 4274076 or email info@mercyhospitalfoundation.ie. Visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie to find out more information on how to purchase a butterfly.