‘A Bus For Us’: Successful campaign funds two new vehicles for Enable Ireland services in Cork 

Staff and service owners at Enable Ireland adult services in Little Island Cork joined together recently to celebrate the arrival of their brand new bus.

The charity was able to purchase the much-needed vehicle following a successful ‘A Bus For Us’ fundraising campaign which was supported by service owners and their families as well as local companies and individuals.

The new bus has been specially adapted to include a wheelchair lift to the rear and a side step to assist in passengers getting in and out.

Kelly Hennessy Midleton, Olivia Wilkinson Adult Services manager, Olivia Marshall Douglas and Jenny Guard Togher celebrating the arrival of their brand new adapted bus at Enable Ireland Adult Services in Little Island. Images by Gerard McCarthy

It can fit two wheelchairs and two ambulant people in the rear with a driver and front passenger also.

When this campaign launched in 2019, the charity had ten buses with some over ten years old with annual maintenance costs increasing every year.

Despite the impact of Covid-19, an Enable Ireland spokesperson said that the campaign raised over €75,000 and, as a result, Enable Ireland will be able to purchase not just one but two new vehicles.

In addition to the brand new bus, the organisation also plans to purchase a second-hand adapted vehicle for use by adult services.

“Having accessible transport is absolutely vital to our service in Cork. It means we can support adult service owners to get out into their communities and fully participate in life. We are delighted to have not just one but two new vehicles that we can use as part of our service. On behalf of the staff and all the services owners, we’d like to thank everyone who supported and contributed to this fundraising effort. It is very much appreciated,” said Olivia Wilkinson, Enable Ireland Adult Services Manager Cork.