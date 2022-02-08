Two boys who came to woman's aid in alleged Fermoy assault praised for bravery

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 12:50

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening and is being questioned this morning in Fermoy garda station
Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Frank O’Flynn said the two boys who helped the 16-year-old who was allegedly assaulted at Chapel Square, Fermoy, around lunchtime on Monday, were very brave.

TWO teenage boys who came to the aid of a young woman allegedly assaulted in North Cork have been hailed as heroes.

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening and is being questioned this morning in Fermoy garda station in relation to an alleged assault on a 16 year old in Fermoy on Monday.

“That girl was lucky those boys were there at the time, I want to praise them for what they did. They were alert to the situation and those kinds of situations can be dangerous.” 

Cllr. Frank O'Flynn.
The councillor also said he was concerned about the alleged incident.

“It happened in broad daylight, on a busy thoroughfare in a nice, quiet, friendly town. You wouldn't expect it at all.

Mr O’Flynn said local people are getting worried.

“People are asking do we need eyes on the back of our heads? Are we safe to go out alone?”

