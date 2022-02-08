Road network improvement works begin in Douglas

Road network improvement works have commenced in the Douglas area in a bid to improve pedestrian and cycling facilities and reduce traffic congestion.

The works, which got underway yesterday, are being carried out at the Douglas village end of the South Douglas Road.

🚦New Transport Improvement Works Begin in Douglas



🚴To help improve pedestrian and cycling facilities and reduce traffic congestion, road network improvement works are beginning at the Douglas village end of South Douglas Road



— Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) February 7, 2022

Outlining the works, Cork City Council said the roundabout at the junction of the South Douglas Road, Willow Park and the N40 Douglas West, off the ramp, will be removed and replaced with a signalised junction.

The council said the project will provide safer pedestrian access from Douglas Village to Willow Park, Gaelscoil na Dúglaise and Tramore Valley Park by installing traffic lights on all approaches to the South Douglas Road.

It will also provide a northbound segregated cycle track under the N40 which will connect to the existing northbound cycle lane on the South Douglas Road and provide a raised two-way segregated cycle track to Gaelscoil na Dúglaise with bike parking to be installed at the end of the cycle track.

The local authority said the planned traffic signals at the junction will co-ordinate with the existing adjoining signalised junction in Douglas to improve transport efficiency and reduce congestion.

It is hoped that the works will support improved public transport journey times on this route as well as general traffic flow.

The first phase involves works along the northern footpath of South Douglas Road’s southbound carriageway towards Douglas Village.

The project will take around six months to complete.

Yesterday the council also announced that a new pedestrian and cycle path along with a new bridge which will provide an alternative travel route between Grange and Tramore Valley Park and onwards to Douglas and the city centre is to start construction this week.