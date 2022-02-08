'The number of patients without a bed today is simply unacceptable': INMO call for urgent action as trolley count exceeds 600

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for urgent action to address “out of control trolley figures” as it reported that 603 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today.

This is the highest number of patients on trolleys since 4th February 2020.

In Cork, 58 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital with eight admitted patients waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha that the the INMO is now calling for the Emergency Department Taskforce to be convened and for emergency measures to be deployed in the areas worst hit.

“The number of patients without a bed in our hospitals today is simply unacceptable and should not be tolerated. The fact that we have over six hundred patients on trolleys while Covid is still a very real feature in our hospitals is inexcusable.

“Since the first week of January in particular, the INMO has been calling for urgent action to ensure that trolley numbers do not rise to unsustainable levels, yet here we are barely the second week of February with a dangerous amount of patients on trolleys.

“This issue is not just confined to one part of the country, we are seeing huge amounts of patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick (71), Cork University Hospital( 58), University Hospital Galway(46), Letterkenny University Hospital (44), St.Luke’s Kilkenny (44), Sligo University Hospital (43), St. Vincent’s University Hospital (37) and Portiuncula Hospital (24),” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that if non-emergency services need to be curtailed in order to allow the HSE and hospital groups to get a handle on out of control trolley figures “then that must be done.”