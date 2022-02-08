Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 07:33

Cork garda urges parents to start a conversation with their children about internet safety

The call to action coincides with Safer Internet Day which takes place today. 
Today marks Safer Internet Day which sees children, teens, teachers, schools, and clubs come together to create online safety campaigns in their communities.

Sarah Horgan

GARDAÍ have teamed up with an internet safety awareness organisation as part of efforts to reduce cyberbullying in schools across the country.

The initiative is coordinated by Webwise, an organisation providing resources for teachers, parents, and families to promote safer internet use. An Garda Síochána work in conjunction with Webwise all year round to promote online safety.

Cork city’s crime prevention officer Brian McSweeney has been championing the cause in Cork.

“Sixty-two percent of children aged between nine and 17 are using social media,” he said.

“That goes to show that every child is at risk of being affected by something on the internet shortly after making their Communion. We have to ask ourselves, how many parents give their children a phone without any limitations? Fifty-five percent of parents say they help their child when something troubles them on the internet. This is in contrast to 19% of children who report telling a parent about an internet-related issue,” he said.

Garda McSweeney encouraged parents to start a conversation with their kids around the topic.

“We are reminding people to speak to their children as much as possible,” he said.

“The younger generation is very skilled when it comes to technology, but they don’t always realise the serious damage that can be done to a child with just a snapchat message.”

He urged young people to consider the mental health impacts of cyberbullying.

“For every child on one side of the fence who finds cyberbullying fun there is a child at the other side of the fence crumbling. You have to be so careful with young people and children’s emotions which is why this initiative is so important. Kids have a much bigger platform as a result of social media which only amplifies the damage that can be done with a single message or post.”

For more see www.webwise.ie/parents/

Man arrested over alleged assault in North Cork

Man arrested over alleged assault in North Cork

