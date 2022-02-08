Dursey Cable Car set to close temporarily for essential works

CORK County Council has announced plans to carry out essential works to the Dursey Cable Car this spring, which will result in the temporary closure of the service for a number of months.

In a statement, the council said a recent structural review of the infrastructure of the cable car “has highlighted some essential works that must be carried out in the short term”.

These works, the council said, are deemed essential for the cable car to continue in service.

“The works relate to the towers which suffered during recent adverse weather events including Storm Barra in December 2021,” the council stated.

“Cork County Council has been informed that considering their age, condition, and likely future exposure to strong winds, these towers must now be reinforced or replaced.

“Regrettably, it will not be possible for the cable car to continue in service while these structural works are carried out.

“As a result, it will be necessary to pause the cable car service from April 1, 2022, in order to facilitate the essential works.”

The local authority said that the cable car service is expected to resume in November 2022 following completion of the works and the renewal of consents from the Commission for Railways Regulation to operate the cable car.

Cork County Council stated that it will be contacting residents and land users on Dursey Island, and that it is committed to keeping both residents and visitors updated on the progress of the essential works.

Separately, An Bord Pleanála’s decision to approve planning for a €10m visitors centre and new cable car for Dursey Island will face a judicial review after Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) were granted permission to bring the review.