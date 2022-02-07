Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 21:02

'It could cost someone their life': Cork charity pulls multiple lifebuoys from the River Lee

In a social media post, the charity said the lifebuoys were discovered while out on a routine search of the river. 
Volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR) have moved to remind people that a stolen lifebuoy could cost someone their life after the organisation pulled no fewer than nine lifebuoys from the River Lee today.

Amy Nolan

"While out on a routine search today on the River Lee, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery volunteers took a total of nine lifebuoys from the water.

"These are vital for lifesaving should a person enter the water.

"Whoever finds this amusing should really think about their actions as it could cost someone their life," the charity said.

"Thankfully Cork City Council have replaced those that had been vandalised."

