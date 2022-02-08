‘Could I ask for another judge after dinner?’: Man who was refused bail asked in court

A 41-YEAR-OLD man who was refused bail on an assault charge before lunch asked the presiding judge: “Could I ask for another judge after dinner?”

As Paul Tynan, of no fixed address and who lives on a boat on the River Lee in Cork City, was being escorted into custody, he said he wanted to sack his solicitor.

He also claimed there had been perjury in evidence against him in his bail application, and said he wanted another judge to deal with the case.

The charge against Mr Tynan of assault causing harm to a man in his 20s relates to and alleged incident on Lavitt’s Quay, Cork, on October 4, 2021. He also faces another charge of simple assault on a garda at Mayfield Garda Station on the same date.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted in the case.

Judge Joanne Carroll refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on February 21.

Garda Shane Heffernan said the evidence on the assault causing harm charge was serious and that the complainant knew the accused to see.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said the fact that Tynan might have known the alleged victim did not prove anything.

As soon as Judge Carroll refused bail, Mr Tynan stood up in the dock and asked: “Could I ask for another judge after dinner?”

He also wanted to “sack” his solicitor and he complained of “perjury” by the prosecution.

Judge Carroll directed that the accused be given any medication in prison for which he had a prescription.

The charges of assault causing harm to the man in his 20s at Lavitt’s Quay and assaulting the garda at Mayfield station relate to alleged offences on October 4, 2021.

As he was escorted into custody, Mr Tynan said: “I am refusing to recognise the court.”