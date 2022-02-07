Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 19:37

Cork primary school principal gets huge send off

Scoil an Athar Tadhg head sets off for pastures new
Cork primary school principal gets huge send off

Marc Sheehan, principal of Scoil an Athar Tadhg in Carrignavar getting a great send-off from pupils of sixth class on his last day as head of the school. Pic: Brian Lougheed

John Bohane

CORK primary school principal Marc Sheehan was recently afforded a huge send off after four years at Scoil an Athar Tadhg.

Mr Sheehan began his role as principal of the school in February 2018, following the departure of his predecessor, Dermot O’Driscoll.

Mr Sheehan led the teaching and learning of the school during his tenure, in particular during the difficulties presented by the pandemic.

A school spokesperson said he had a great rapport with the pupils and school community during his time as principal.

He also made a meaningful contribution to the school building project.

Along with the support of the board of management, Mr Sheehan made great strides in progressing the school building project through all phases, culminating in the turning of the sod last month.

The long-awaited new building on the four-acre greenfield site will replace the existing school, which has served the local community since 1974.

The new building will measure 37,000sq ft (3,440sq m) and will include a 14-classroom mainstream school building as well as a school hall and a dedicated five-class ASD unit.

Mr Sheehan’s time at Scoil an Athar Tadhg was celebrated in recent weeks with a mass and a staff gathering as he completed his duties in Carraig na bhFear on Friday, January 28.

He recently started in his new role as principal of Scoil Niocláis primary school in Frankfield.

Cormac Duggan has replaced Mr Sheehan as principal at Scoil an Athar Tadhg.

Read More

Three decades as a firefighter: Retirement day for long-serving member of Blue Watch

More in this section

Pics: First look at new Garda uniforms Pics: First look at new Garda uniforms
Woman threw herself over Cork chef Timmy Hourihane to try to protect him as he was allegedly beaten to death, court hears  Woman threw herself over Cork chef Timmy Hourihane to try to protect him as he was allegedly beaten to death, court hears 
Law and justice concept Woman punched in face in unprovoked assault by Cork man
educationcork education
Welcome for Council's 'big win' on North Main Street; four properties to be acquired

Welcome for Council's 'big win' on North Main Street; four properties to be acquired

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more