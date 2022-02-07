Cork primary school principal gets huge send off

CORK primary school principal Marc Sheehan was recently afforded a huge send off after four years at Scoil an Athar Tadhg.

Mr Sheehan began his role as principal of the school in February 2018, following the departure of his predecessor, Dermot O’Driscoll.

Mr Sheehan led the teaching and learning of the school during his tenure, in particular during the difficulties presented by the pandemic.

A school spokesperson said he had a great rapport with the pupils and school community during his time as principal.

He also made a meaningful contribution to the school building project.

Along with the support of the board of management, Mr Sheehan made great strides in progressing the school building project through all phases, culminating in the turning of the sod last month.

The long-awaited new building on the four-acre greenfield site will replace the existing school, which has served the local community since 1974.

The new building will measure 37,000sq ft (3,440sq m) and will include a 14-classroom mainstream school building as well as a school hall and a dedicated five-class ASD unit.

Mr Sheehan’s time at Scoil an Athar Tadhg was celebrated in recent weeks with a mass and a staff gathering as he completed his duties in Carraig na bhFear on Friday, January 28.

He recently started in his new role as principal of Scoil Niocláis primary school in Frankfield.

Cormac Duggan has replaced Mr Sheehan as principal at Scoil an Athar Tadhg.