Woman punched in face in unprovoked assault by Cork man

A WOMAN was punched in the face by a 39-year-old man in a completely unprovoked assault in the context of a verbal argument during a brief relationship.

Judge Helen Boyle said the fact that they were in a relationship meant that this constituted domestic violence and was an aggravating factor in the case.

However, the judge said that taking all of the aggravating and mitigating factors into consideration it was not necessary to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Judge Boyle imposed a two-year suspended sentence on Stephen Daly. It was suspended on condition that the accused man would continue with counselling for his addictions and would pay another €2,000 to the victim, on top of the €6,100 he has paid to her to date.

Garda Jamie O’Riordan, of Watercourse Road garda station, outlined the background to the assault — to which Stephen Daly, of Killeens Place, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“They went out socialising together on the night of December 14/15, 2019, and on their return home to the defendant’s house he assaulted her in a completely unprovoked attack.

“There was some kind of verbal argument prior to leaving the city centre which escalated when they returned to his home.

“She managed to leave the house and made contact with another person and was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

“She sustained bruising and swelling to both eyes. The whites of her eyes turned red and she had defensive wounds to her arms.

“She had bruising and swelling to both knees and to her shoulders and arms.

“She had a displaced fracture of her left ninth rib,” Garda O’Riordan said.

Mahon Corkery defence barrister said: “He wishes to convey his apologies and sincere remorse for the events on that evening.”

The judge asked Garda O’Riordan before he left the witness box: “Has this lady made a full recovery from her injuries?”

The witness replied: “Physically yes, not mentally.”

Mr Corkery said that Stephen Daly reported himself to addiction services four days after these events.

“He has made huge progress in managing his addiction and his mental health and has shown himself to be open, honest and showing great insight. He has also offered great support to others in the group.

“This happened against a background of chronic cocaine and alcohol abuse. That is how it should be viewed. He has taken responsibility on himself to refer himself to addiction counsellors four days after the events.

“He has behaved in a remarkably positive fashion in the years since. He has tackled the difficulties with which he was faced. I am not offering them as an excuse for his behaviour — for which there is none — but as an explanation,” Mr Corkery said.

A victim impact statement was not read out in court but Judge Boyle read the contents of it prior to sentencing Daly.

Mr Corkery said the injured party did not have the distress of having to get into the witness box to give evidence because of his plea of guilty. Judge Boyle said the plea did not come until the morning of the trial but that it was of some benefit.