Woman pleads not guilty to charge of sexual assault of young cousin 

A WOMAN has gone on trial by judge and jury charged with carrying out a sexual assault in her early teens on her eight-year-old cousin.

The 24-year-old woman was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a girl at an address in Cork on an unknown date between May and September 2011.

Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said the allegation in the case is that the defendant was sleeping at the complainant’s home in the Summer of 2011 when they were aged around 14 and eight, respectively.

Mr O’Sullivan said it was alleged that, “During the course of staying there, there was an inappropriate touching that went on between them… There was inappropriate touching, kissing all over her body by the defendant.”

Detective Garda Iris Brosnan conducted an interview with the complainant at a time when she was 15 and a DVD of this recording was played to Judge Dara Hayes and a jury of nine women and three men at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The complainant said she was eight and her cousin — the defendant — was 15 and was thrown out of home and she was allowed to stay at her house. She said the two of them shared a bed while her sister slept in another bed in the same room.

“She made me do stuff with her that I wasn’t supposed to do. She said if I told anyone we done stuff together I’d get in trouble.

“She used to be kissing up and down my body and she made me do the same stuff on her. I used to have to kiss her. At the end she fingered me.

“She used to be kissing down there on my private parts. She was on her knees. I was on the bed facing up.

“I felt weird. I didn’t feel comfortable. I didn’t know what she was doing. She was saying it was just a game like, to play along. She said it was a game and like everyone played it. If I didn’t do it I would get in trouble.

“She put her finger in my private part. I didn’t know what was going on. I felt weird. I felt confused and I felt a weird feeling travelling up my body.”

Charges denied

Defence senior counsel Alice Fawsitt said the accused had a learning difficulty and that she totally denied the charge against her.

At the outset of cross-examination, Ms Fawsitt said to the complainant: “You are a very bright young woman. You need to speak up and give answers like the person you are and not the person you are pretending to be.”

Ms Fawsitt said that when the complainant first told people about this in June 2018 she communicated with the defendant by Snapchat and downloaded the communications.

The defence senior counsel said: “All you were interested in was setting up (defendant’s name).” The complainant replied, “Setting her up? I told her what I was going to do.”

Ms Fawsitt said: “You decided to throw it at her.”

The complainant replied: “I did not throw it at her. She knew what she done.”

Ms Fawsitt said to the complainant about this Snapchat communication: “You used nasty words like c**t and paedophile. This is the same person (complainant) appearing so angelic in the interview (on DVD).”

The complainant replied in court: “I was angry.”

Ms Fawsitt said the defendant kept asking on Snapchat: “What is this about?”

The complainant said: “Yes, because she was playing like she did not know.”

Ms Fawsitt said that the complainant and the defendant were in two different parts of a wider family of relatives who were rowing with each other for some time prior to the complaint being made first in 2018. The trial continues tomorrow.