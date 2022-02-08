Cork crash survivor shares her story in TV series 

A Cork woman will feature in the final episode of the true-life series ‘Crash Scene Investigates’, on Virgin Media One tonight.

The series tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes, how they happened and the long term impact they caused on the victims themselves as well as the families.

The last episode of the four-part series, which focuses on vulnerable road users, will feature Cork woman Olivia Keating, who was hit by a car when she was out cycling the day before the Cork City Marathon in 2016.

Olivia was an ultra runner and marathon runner and suffered extensive injuries from the accident she was involved in.

On that day, Olivia had taken the bike out for a spin to loosen out the muscles before the race and was hit by a vehicle and sent flying through a road sign.

“I was in an induced coma, due to the traumatic brain injury and had broken numerous bones, too many to mention, mainly all down the left side of my body.”

Olivia spent a month in Cork University Hospital and then went onto the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire for a few months.

She spent two years in and out of hospital as an outpatient, receiving numerous therapies and treatments, including physio, occupational therapy, and speech-and-language therapy.

Olivia suffered a number of serious injuries including two very serious brain injuries as well as a number of microbleeds after she was flung from her bike and hit the road sign with her head.

“I had a bashed face, my arm was hanging off, my leg was destroyed.”

Olivia Keating in hospital

In the programme Olivia meets one of the women who stopped to help her while she was at the side of the road.

Olivia was also helped by two doctors who were on their way to work that morning.

“I was haunted really,” Olivia said.

The survivor said she had been asked to speak about her experience previously, but she said she wasn’t ready to talk publicly about the incident until she had found peace with what had happened.

“I’m okay with it now and if talking about it helps others, gets people to think and wear a helmet or to slow down, then that’s worth it.”

Olivia Keating on her first dive after her accident.

Crash Scene Investigates will air tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.