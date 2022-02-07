Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 11:31

Three decades as a firefighter: Retirement day for long-serving member of Blue Watch

The Cork City Fire Service paid tribute to the stalwart civil servant wishing him the best in his retirement.
Warren Forbes from Cork City Fire Service on his retirement day.

Roisin Burke

After 30 years of fighting fires, along with attending all kinds of other incidents, for Cork City Fire Brigade, Blue Watch firefighter Warren Forbes is retiring.

Warren Forbes from Cork City Fire Service. Pic from Cork City Fire Service.
“We would like to wish our good friend and colleague Warren Forbes all the best in his retirement.” Warren finished his last shift after 30 years in Cork City Fire Brigade on Monday morning.

Warren Forbes from Cork City Fire Service. Pic from Cork City Fire Service.
Posting on social media the team said Warren would be “be sorely missed as a great fireman and a good friend.” 

