New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that Covid-19 outbreaks continue to be reported in Cork and Kerry, with outbreaks reported across a range of settings in the last week of January including schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

The latest weekly outbreak report from the HPSC shows that 15 outbreaks of Covid-19 were recorded in the south region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, in the fourth week of 2022.

Five outbreaks were reported in nursing home settings in Cork and Kerry, with three outbreaks reported in hospital settings and three outbreaks reported in residential institution settings.

There were two outbreaks associated with school settings, one with 'other healthcare service' and one with a workplace.

Nationally, 109 outbreaks were reported in the same period with the largest number of outbreaks (30) associated with nursing homes.

19 were associated with acute hospitals, 22 were associated with residential institutions, and 17 were associated with schools.

The report includes data extracted from Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) on February 1 and includes Covid-19 outbreaks notified up to midnight on January 29.

The HPSC has cautioned however that the recent surge in cases may lead to some delays in reporting outbreaks.

Furthermore, it said that as regional departments of Public Health are currently prioritising Public Health Risk Assessments and outbreak investigations in settings that have the greatest clinical need or would benefit most from Public Health intervention, that outbreaks in some settings may be underestimated.